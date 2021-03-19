iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,219 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 1.3% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 14,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 75,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $995,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 34,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.36. 184,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,534,960. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.19 and its 200-day moving average is $88.70. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

