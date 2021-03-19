iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119,064 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.00. 204,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,534,960. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.70.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

