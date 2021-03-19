iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Trading Up 13.8%

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) shares rose 13.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.98 and last traded at $41.62. Approximately 24,245 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 234,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.58.

ITOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day moving average is $30.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 32,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,988,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,662,000 after buying an additional 988,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

About iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

