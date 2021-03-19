iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Trading Up 13.8%

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) shares rose 13.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.98 and last traded at $41.62. Approximately 24,245 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 234,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.58.
ITOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day moving average is $30.33.
About iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.
Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)
Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.