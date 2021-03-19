ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ITVPY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of ITVPY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.29. 11,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,795. ITV has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.51.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

