Jacada (OTCMKTS:JCDAF) Trading Down 10.4%

Jacada Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCDAF) dropped 10.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.60. Approximately 354 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.68.

About Jacada (OTCMKTS:JCDAF)

Jacada Ltd. develops, markets, and supports customer experience management and robotic process optimization solutions that automate customer service processes in North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its products include Jacada WorkSpace Agent Desktop, which unifies customer interaction tools and provides a single access point to various mission-critical applications for customer service representatives; Jacada Visual interactive voice response that enables end users to engage in a mobile self-service sessions; and Jacada Intelligent Assistant, a virtual customer assistant that allows end users to engage in an automated conversation to answer their questions and complete transactions on their behalf.

