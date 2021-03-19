Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.33% of Jack in the Box worth $7,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,654,000 after purchasing an additional 128,358 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 227.6% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 19,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter.

JACK opened at $114.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.40. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.19 and a 1-year high of $117.27.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $338.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.51 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded Jack in the Box to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

