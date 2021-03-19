James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,080.13

James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,080.13 ($14.11) and traded as high as GBX 1,220 ($15.94). James Fisher and Sons shares last traded at GBX 1,180 ($15.42), with a volume of 55,682 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on James Fisher and Sons from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,375 ($17.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Get James Fisher and Sons alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £594.35 million and a PE ratio of -10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,129.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,080.13.

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for James Fisher and Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Fisher and Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.