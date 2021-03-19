James Latham (LON:LTHM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $890.37

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 890.37 ($11.63) and traded as low as GBX 860 ($11.24). James Latham shares last traded at GBX 880 ($11.50), with a volume of 2,349 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £175.13 million and a PE ratio of 16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 908.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 890.37.

In other news, insider Piers Latham purchased 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 895 ($11.69) per share, with a total value of £1,637.85 ($2,139.86). Also, insider Andrew George Wright sold 1,897 shares of James Latham stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 925 ($12.09), for a total value of £17,547.25 ($22,925.59).

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, imports and distributes timber and panel products in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods and softwoods, engineered timber products, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments.

