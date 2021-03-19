Jarvis Network Trading Down 12.4% Over Last 7 Days (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Jarvis Network token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular exchanges. Jarvis Network has a market cap of $5.18 million and approximately $568,943.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.35 or 0.00452406 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00065499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00065692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.88 or 0.00142470 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $399.61 or 0.00678760 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00075548 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Jarvis Network Token Profile

Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 tokens. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en

Jarvis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

