Jarvis+ Price Reaches $0.0129 on Major Exchanges (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded up 160.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Jarvis+ coin can now be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Jarvis+ has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $1.79 million worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Jarvis+

Jarvis+ (JAR) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI . The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

