Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Five Below in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.44 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FIVE. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.96.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $187.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 96.04, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $205.28.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Five Below by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Five Below by 759.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 42,936 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Five Below by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter.

In other Five Below news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,824,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

