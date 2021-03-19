Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Price Target to $60.00

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NYSE DAC opened at $49.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.00. Danaos has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $53.16.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.02. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 31.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaos will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Danaos during the 4th quarter worth about $497,000. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of October 12, 2020, it had a fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

