Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Cintas Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Cintas in a report released on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $9.80 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

CTAS has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.30.

CTAS stock opened at $337.23 on Friday. Cintas has a 1-year low of $154.33 and a 1-year high of $369.20. The firm has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $339.48 and its 200-day moving average is $340.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

