Jeffrey Robert Ajer Sells 1,308 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $102,010.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,133 shares in the company, valued at $5,001,732.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ BMRN traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.18. 1,528,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,739. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.25 and a 1 year high of $131.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $452.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.17 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit X LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,081.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BMRN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.74.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

