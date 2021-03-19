Jetcoin (JET) Market Cap Hits $265,474.89

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Jetcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0272 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded down 32.9% against the dollar. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $265,474.89 and $703,686.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00051230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00013981 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $368.09 or 0.00632312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00069210 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00024535 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00034726 BTC.

Jetcoin Token Profile

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

