JMP Securities Lowers Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) to Market Perform

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Idera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered Idera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Idera Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Idera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.42.

Shares of NASDAQ IDRA opened at $5.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $220.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.40. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.88). Analysts predict that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vincent Milano sold 37,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $160,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel B. Soland bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,595 shares of company stock valued at $215,515. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 29,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 115,927.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,867 shares during the period. 25.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

