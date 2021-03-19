Jobchain (JOB) Hits One Day Volume of $753,042.00

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 19th. Over the last week, Jobchain has traded up 146% against the US dollar. Jobchain has a total market cap of $22.04 million and approximately $753,042.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jobchain token can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Jobchain

JOB is a token. Its launch date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,360,043,293 tokens. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

