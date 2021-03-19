Joe Walsh Acquires 200,000 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) CEO Joe Walsh purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.67 per share, for a total transaction of $3,734,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:THRY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.50. 194,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,373. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $30.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.73.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Thryv during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in Thryv during the fourth quarter worth about $1,350,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Thryv during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at about $609,000.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.

