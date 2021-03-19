John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMC) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,372,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,997 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 144.45% of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $62,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMC opened at $49.61 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $52.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.13.

