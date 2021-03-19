John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMC) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,372,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,997 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 144.45% of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $62,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMC opened at $49.61 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $52.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.13.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMC)

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.