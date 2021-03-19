John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,251,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,235 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.84% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $56,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,904,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,665,000 after purchasing an additional 63,078 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,730,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,821,000 after acquiring an additional 364,110 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 389,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,643,000 after acquiring an additional 19,633 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 210,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 37,522 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 203,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,158,000 after acquiring an additional 26,569 shares during the period.

JHMM stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $49.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.26.

