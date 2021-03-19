John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Buys £4,147 in Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) insider David Kemp purchased 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £4,147 ($5,418.08).

David Kemp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 18th, David Kemp acquired 1,347 shares of John Wood Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 308 ($4.02) per share, for a total transaction of £4,148.76 ($5,420.38).

On Thursday, January 21st, David Kemp bought 1,308 shares of John Wood Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 317 ($4.14) per share, with a total value of £4,146.36 ($5,417.25).

WG traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) on Friday, hitting GBX 281.40 ($3.68). 1,973,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,810. John Wood Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 2.84 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 303.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 252.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.94 billion and a PE ratio of -8.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut John Wood Group to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 324 ($4.23) to GBX 383 ($5.00) in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut John Wood Group to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 339.22 ($4.43).

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

