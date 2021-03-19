John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Buys £4,147 in Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) insider David Kemp purchased 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £4,147 ($5,418.08).
David Kemp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 18th, David Kemp acquired 1,347 shares of John Wood Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 308 ($4.02) per share, for a total transaction of £4,148.76 ($5,420.38).
- On Thursday, January 21st, David Kemp bought 1,308 shares of John Wood Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 317 ($4.14) per share, with a total value of £4,146.36 ($5,417.25).
WG traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) on Friday, hitting GBX 281.40 ($3.68). 1,973,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,810. John Wood Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 2.84 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 303.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 252.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.94 billion and a PE ratio of -8.25.
John Wood Group Company Profile
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.
