Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Increased by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.3% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $40,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,590,000 after buying an additional 1,628,229 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,472,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,745,000 after acquiring an additional 933,976 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,649,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,575 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,877,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,072,000 after purchasing an additional 267,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,769,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,067,000 after purchasing an additional 543,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $160.33. 231,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,333,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.