JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) a CHF 60 Price Target

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) received a CHF 60 price objective from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LHN. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 52 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 54 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays set a CHF 57 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 67 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 63 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 54.76.

Lafargeholcim has a 12-month low of CHF 50.40 and a 12-month high of CHF 60.

