JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,161,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,025 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.9% of Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $528,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $5.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,671,300. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $464.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $161.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.