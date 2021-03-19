JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $570.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $550.00 to $570.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $476.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on RH from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on RH from $390.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on RH from $473.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.29.

NYSE:RH opened at $485.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $481.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 61.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. RH has a twelve month low of $73.14 and a twelve month high of $524.22.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in RH by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of RH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

