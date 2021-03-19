JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “$176.00” Price Target for NIKE (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) received a $176.00 price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NKE. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.60.

NKE opened at $143.17 on Friday. NIKE has a one year low of $60.58 and a one year high of $147.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.71 billion, a PE ratio of 81.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $5,927,860.00. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $2,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,548,550 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 915,304 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $130,139,000 after buying an additional 57,785 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $2,043,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 13,574 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 11,149 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $4,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

