JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Purchased by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 916,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.5% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $46,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 310.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.73. 6,230,322 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average of $50.79.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.