JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Purchased by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,130 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 2.3% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 310.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,230,322 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.79.

