Juggernaut Hits Market Capitalization of $13.16 Million (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last week, Juggernaut has traded 89.4% higher against the dollar. Juggernaut has a market capitalization of $13.16 million and $55,736.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Juggernaut token can currently be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00002182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.91 or 0.00451725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00065431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.78 or 0.00139978 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00063365 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $389.18 or 0.00666156 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00076441 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Juggernaut Profile

Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 tokens. Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

