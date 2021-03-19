JUIICE (JUI) Trading Up 34.2% Over Last Week

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded up 32.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 19th. JUIICE has a total market cap of $3.12 million and $956.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUIICE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, JUIICE has traded 34.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get JUIICE alerts:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000316 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.30 or 0.00081077 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002738 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000625 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About JUIICE

JUIICE (JUI) is a token. It launched on September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 tokens. JUIICE’s official website is www.juiice.io . JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUIICE’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd

Buying and Selling JUIICE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUIICE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUIICE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUIICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUIICE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.