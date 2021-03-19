JulSwap (JULD) Reaches Market Cap of $47.35 Million

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 19th. During the last seven days, JulSwap has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $47.35 million and $8.90 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JulSwap token can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000427 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.06 or 0.00451886 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00065283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.49 or 0.00143427 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00064379 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.58 or 0.00655489 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00075803 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000502 BTC.

JulSwap’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,607,625 tokens. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

