JUST Price Tops $0.0920 on Major Exchanges (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 19th. One JUST token can now be bought for about $0.0920 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a market capitalization of $208.03 million and approximately $277.70 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JUST has traded up 65.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.75 or 0.00451876 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00065445 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.46 or 0.00140207 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00063843 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $391.69 or 0.00666038 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00076330 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000498 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

JUST Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

