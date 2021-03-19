JustBet (WINR) Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 20.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last week, JustBet has traded up 123.3% against the US dollar. One JustBet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $678,371.88 and approximately $654,767.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $265.97 or 0.00451438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00066077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.36 or 0.00139799 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00063456 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.51 or 0.00676409 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00076253 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000497 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 tokens and its circulating supply is 998,706,084 tokens. The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars.

