Juventus Fan Token (JUV) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4.12 Million

Juventus Fan Token (CURRENCY:JUV) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Juventus Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $20.28 million and $4.12 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Juventus Fan Token token can currently be bought for $15.41 or 0.00026192 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Juventus Fan Token has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Juventus Fan Token alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.48 or 0.00452964 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00065439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00066024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.03 or 0.00142830 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $400.35 or 0.00680510 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00075564 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Juventus Fan Token Profile

Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 tokens. The official website for Juventus Fan Token is www.socios.com/juventus . The official message board for Juventus Fan Token is medium.com/socios

Buying and Selling Juventus Fan Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juventus Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juventus Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juventus Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Juventus Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juventus Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.