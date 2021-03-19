Kane Biotech (KNE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 25th.
Shares of KNE stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.14. 31,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,373. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.14. Kane Biotech has a 12-month low of C$0.09 and a 12-month high of C$0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.93.
About Kane Biotech
