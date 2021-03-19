Kane Biotech (KNE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of KNE stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.14. 31,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,373. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.14. Kane Biotech has a 12-month low of C$0.09 and a 12-month high of C$0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.93.

Get Kane Biotech alerts:

About Kane Biotech

Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. It develops pet oral care solutions under the StrixNB and bluestem trademarks; animal and human wound care solutions under the DispersinB trademark; medical device coatings under the Aledex trademark; and shampoos for dogs, cats, and horses under the Alosera trademark.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Kane Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kane Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.