Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Position Raised by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 243.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

KSU stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.05. The company had a trading volume of 10,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,414. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $96.23 and a 1 year high of $227.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.51.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $693.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KSU shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.55.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.