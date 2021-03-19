KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $671.68

KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 671.68 ($8.78) and traded as high as GBX 850.22 ($11.11). KAZ Minerals shares last traded at GBX 838.40 ($10.95), with a volume of 3,971,918 shares changing hands.

KAZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.36) target price on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on KAZ Minerals from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 630.71 ($8.24).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 813.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 671.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.22.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

