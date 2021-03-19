KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Stock Position Lowered by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,159 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,372 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Somerset Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,963,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 10,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of KB opened at $44.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.38 and its 200-day moving average is $38.52. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $45.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

