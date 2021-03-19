KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,564,780 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.80% of KBR worth $79,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the third quarter worth $88,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in KBR by 208.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in KBR during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Get KBR alerts:

In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $72,261.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,043. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. KBR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $32.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $34.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.28 and a beta of 1.39.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.