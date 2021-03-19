Keep Network (KEEP) Price Reaches $0.73 on Top Exchanges

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded up 22.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Keep Network has a market cap of $371.22 million and $8.92 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network token can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 30.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $267.60 or 0.00453863 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00067568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.69 or 0.00141946 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00064846 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.78 or 0.00694991 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00075939 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,398,719 tokens. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network

Buying and Selling Keep Network

