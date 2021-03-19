Keep Network (KEEP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.39 Million

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded up 17.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Keep Network token can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00001197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Keep Network has traded up 23.1% against the dollar. Keep Network has a market cap of $354.04 million and approximately $5.39 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $267.75 or 0.00455745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00062002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.56 or 0.00140523 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00062456 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.96 or 0.00711433 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00076501 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,547,328 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

Buying and Selling Keep Network

