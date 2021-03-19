Keep4r Hits Market Capitalization of $558,449.56 (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Keep4r token can currently be bought for approximately $7.10 or 0.00012126 BTC on major exchanges. Keep4r has a market cap of $558,449.56 and approximately $35,387.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Keep4r has traded 26.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $265.32 or 0.00452849 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00067850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.61 or 0.00142699 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00065453 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.63 or 0.00678680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00076615 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Keep4r Token Profile

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,608 tokens. Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/#

Keep4r Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep4r should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep4r using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

