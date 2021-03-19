Kelt Exploration (KEL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Kelt Exploration (TSE: KEL):

3/15/2021 – Kelt Exploration had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$4.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Kelt Exploration had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.75 to C$4.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Kelt Exploration had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$4.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Kelt Exploration had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$4.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Kelt Exploration had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$4.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Kelt Exploration had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$3.50 to C$4.25. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Kelt Exploration was given a new C$3.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Kelt Exploration had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$2.50 to C$3.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Kelt Exploration had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.75 to C$3.50.

2/26/2021 – Kelt Exploration had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$2.75 to C$3.25.

2/19/2021 – Kelt Exploration had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.50 to C$3.25.

Kelt Exploration stock traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,637,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$526.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.77 and a 1-year high of C$3.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.94.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

