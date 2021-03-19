Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Acquires 14,791 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,791 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Columbia Sportswear worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 74,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $7,702,809.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,076,309.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Peter J. Bragdon sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $118,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 302,185 shares of company stock worth $30,533,302. Insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

COLM stock opened at $106.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.21. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $54.59 and a 1-year high of $112.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.30.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

