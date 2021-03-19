Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,752 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 1.70% of Coastal Financial worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Coastal Financial by 318.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Coastal Financial by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Coastal Financial in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Coastal Financial by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coastal Financial in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCB opened at $27.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $324.33 million, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day moving average is $21.57. Coastal Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $32.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.98 million for the quarter. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 10.89%.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and small to medium-sized businesses in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including checking accounts, demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

