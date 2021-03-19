Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 22,115 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of JetBlue Airways worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,855,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,936,000 after buying an additional 3,665,444 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,845,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,079,000 after buying an additional 2,173,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,160,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,795,000 after buying an additional 158,269 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at $55,309,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 263.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,983,000 after buying an additional 2,640,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JBLU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.64.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.57. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.59.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.33 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The company’s revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $62,290.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $100,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,513.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,965 shares of company stock worth $262,562 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

