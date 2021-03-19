Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys 30,703 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 64.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,030 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,703 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 10,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $709,260.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,138,476.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,131,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,168,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,770 shares of company stock valued at $9,392,514. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.79.

NYSE DKS opened at $77.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.03. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.34 and a twelve month high of $80.32.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

