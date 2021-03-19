Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys 48,793 Shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 211,603 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,793 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 2.68% of Bankwell Financial Group worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 58,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 418,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after buying an additional 22,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood cut Bankwell Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of BWFG stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $215.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average is $18.90. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $28.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.27). Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, EVP Laura Waitz sold 2,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $54,718.56. Also, CEO Christopher R. Gruseke bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $109,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,418 shares of company stock worth $162,482 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

