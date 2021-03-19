Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 212,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,119,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Phibro Animal Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 4.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 14.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. 50.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

In other news, COO Larry Lee Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAHC stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.81. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $28.51.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 23.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.