Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

PODD stock opened at $252.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 572.74 and a beta of 0.76. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $128.37 and a 12 month high of $298.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $267.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.71.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.89 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, February 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.79.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

